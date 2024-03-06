A powerful Haitian gang leader has warned that the current chaos engulfing the capital Port-au-Prince will lead to civil war and "genocide" unless Prime Minister Ariel Henry steps down.

"If Ariel Henry doesn't resign, if the international community continues to support him, we'll be heading straight for a civil war that will lead to genocide," Jimmy Cherisier, also known as "Barbecue," told reporters in the capital on Tuesday.

His warning came as Henry landed in Puerto Rico as he tried to return to his country where violent gang attacks have surged, officials said.

Henry was expected to travel to the Dominican Republic later to fly to Haiti, but the government of the Caribbean nation closed its air borders as gangs in Haiti continue to escalate their attacks on key targets such as prisons and the main international airport.

The embattled leader, who assumed power following the 2021 assassination of president Jovenel Moise, has been notably absent since the country's latest and most serious outbreak of violence started last week.

Henry has stayed silent as he crisscrosses the world, from South America to Africa, with no announced date of return.

Main airport closed

Meanwhile, powerful armed groups have seized on the power void.

They tried to take control of Haiti's main international airport on Monday and exchanged gunfire with police and soldiers. The explosion of violence also included a mass escape from the country's two biggest prisons.

Even a decree declaring a state of emergency and curfew to restore order lacked Henry's imprint. It was signed by his finance minister, who is serving as acting prime minister.

Gangs opened fired on police late Monday outside the Toussaint Louverture International Airport, where Henry would likely land should he return home.

An armoured truck could be seen on the tarmac shooting at gangs trying to enter the airport as scores of employees and other workers fled from whizzing bullets. The airport was closed when the attack occurred, with no planes operating and no passengers on site. It remained closed on Tuesday.

Police academy attacked

Schools and banks were also closed on Tuesday, and public transport ground to a standstill.

"Haiti is now under the control of the gangs. The government isn’t present," said Michel St-Louis, 40, standing in front of a burned-down police station in the capital. "I’m hoping they can keep Henry out so whoever takes power can restore order."