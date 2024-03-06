TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Cypriots want to reach an equal agreement, says TRNC president
Ersin Tatar expresses that isolation should be lifted to sit at the negotiation table with the Greek Cypriots, and direct flights and trade opportunities should be ensured.
Turkish Cypriots want to reach an equal agreement, says TRNC president
TRNC President Ersin Tatar stressed sovereignty and noted that the Turkish Cypriots want to reach an equal agreement. / Photo: AA
March 6, 2024

The president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has said that they want a two-state solution based on equality in resolving the Cyprus issue.

Speaking on Wednesday at a meeting at the Turkish Embassy in Berlin, Ersin Tatar stressed sovereignty and noted that the Turkish Cypriots want to reach an equal agreement.

He stated that isolation should be lifted to sit at the negotiation table with the Greek Cypriots, and direct flights and trade opportunities should be ensured.

Tatar went on to say that the right of athletes to participate in competitions and meet with their counterparts should also be on the agenda.

RelatedTRNC president criticises German leader's visit to Greek Cypriot side

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Recommended

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military operation as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence.

As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece and the UK.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan