The president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has said that they want a two-state solution based on equality in resolving the Cyprus issue.

Speaking on Wednesday at a meeting at the Turkish Embassy in Berlin, Ersin Tatar stressed sovereignty and noted that the Turkish Cypriots want to reach an equal agreement.

He stated that isolation should be lifted to sit at the negotiation table with the Greek Cypriots, and direct flights and trade opportunities should be ensured.

Tatar went on to say that the right of athletes to participate in competitions and meet with their counterparts should also be on the agenda.

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.