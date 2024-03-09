Google has fired an engineer who staged a pro-Palestinian protest during a company keynote address in New York City, according to a report.

“I refuse to build technology that powers genocide, apartheid or surveillance," the Google Cloud employee can be heard shouting in a video that has since gone viral online.

The employee staged the protest as Google Israel chief Barak Regev was addressing an industry conference on Monday.

"Project Nimbus puts Palestinian community members in danger," he yelled as security escorted him out of the area. "No cloud apartheid."

A Google spokesperson told media that the employee was terminated for "interfering with an official company-sponsored event.”

"This behaviour is not okay, regardless of the issue, and the employee was terminated for violating our policies," Google spokesperson said without specifying which policies the former employee violated.

This week, over 600 Google employees penned an internal letter to Google's marketing leadership demanding the tech company drop its sponsorship of the Mind the Tech forum where Regev spoke, according to the tech-focused Wired news website. The gathering is an event meant to highlight advances within the Israeli tech industry.

"Please withdraw from Mind the Tech, issue an apology, and stand with Googlers and customers who are despairing over the overwhelming loss of life in Gaza; we need Google to do better," the letter said.

Project Nimbus