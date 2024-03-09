Türkiye's first multidisciplinary neuroscience centre, the Neuroscience and Neurotechnology Centre of Excellence (NOROM), is poised to play a pivotal role in safeguarding and enhancing brain health, aiming to pioneer innovative approaches to combat various diseases, including Alzheimer's, autism, and migraine, making a substantial impact on medical advancements in this field.

NOROM head Hayrunnisa Bolay Belen at a press briefing in Ankara provided details about the centre on Saturday, which was established in collaboration with Gazi University and Middle East Technical University in Ankara.

Using Siemens Healthineers' MRI system, NOROM aims to advance brain research in Türkiye.

The system, which can obtain detailed brain images and is the first of its kind in Türkiye, is critical for measuring brain activity, understanding the interactions between brain regions, and diagnosing, treating, and researching brain diseases.

NOROM and Siemens Healthineers Türkiye are preparing to sign a research contract to contribute to the development of medical imaging technology in the near future.

Leading hub for researchers worldwide