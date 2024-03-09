TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's 1st neuroscience research centre opens in Ankara
Neuroscience and Neurotechnology Centre of Excellence aims to actively engage in neuroscience and neurotechnology research globally, says centre's head Hayrunnisa Bolay Belen.
Türkiye's 1st neuroscience research centre opens in Ankara
The system, which can obtain detailed brain images and is the first of its kind in Türkiye, is critical for measuring brain activity. / Photo: AA
March 9, 2024

Türkiye's first multidisciplinary neuroscience centre, the Neuroscience and Neurotechnology Centre of Excellence (NOROM), is poised to play a pivotal role in safeguarding and enhancing brain health, aiming to pioneer innovative approaches to combat various diseases, including Alzheimer's, autism, and migraine, making a substantial impact on medical advancements in this field.

NOROM head Hayrunnisa Bolay Belen at a press briefing in Ankara provided details about the centre on Saturday, which was established in collaboration with Gazi University and Middle East Technical University in Ankara.

Using Siemens Healthineers' MRI system, NOROM aims to advance brain research in Türkiye.

The system, which can obtain detailed brain images and is the first of its kind in Türkiye, is critical for measuring brain activity, understanding the interactions between brain regions, and diagnosing, treating, and researching brain diseases.

NOROM and Siemens Healthineers Türkiye are preparing to sign a research contract to contribute to the development of medical imaging technology in the near future.

Leading hub for researchers worldwide

Recommended

Belen said the centre will attract researchers from all over the world.

Despite being a "very new centre," with infrastructure that can be preferred by the "best in different parts" of the world, she emphasised that NOROM aims to actively engage in neuroscience and neurotechnology research globally.

“We prioritise discovering molecular, biochemical, imaging and electrophysiological fingerprints specific to neuropsychiatric disorders and brain diseases and defining new treatment targets,” she added.

NOROM aspires to be a "leading hub" for researchers worldwide, attracting talent through its mission, infrastructure, and diverse research opportunities, Belen pointed out.

RelatedTürkiye successfully concludes 8th Antarctic science expedition
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan