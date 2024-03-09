TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Netanyahu lashing out at Türkiye to cover up his crimes: Altun
While some leaders strive for peace and prosperity, others, like Netanyahu, sacrifice universal values for political gain, perpetuating injustice and instability, says Türkiye's communications director.
Netanyahu lashing out at Türkiye to cover up his crimes: Altun
Altun reiterated Türkiye's opposition to Netanyahu's policies, promising unwavering opposition to lies, deception, and attempts to change the narrative. / Photo: AA
March 9, 2024

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the continuation of deceptive tactics aimed at deflecting attention from alleged crimes.

Altun said on Saturday in a statement on social media platform X that no amount of misinformation could conceal the historical atrocities committed against innocent civilians under Netanyahu's leadership, branding him as a disgrace to his country.

"Netanyahu is at it again, lashing out at our country to cover up his crimes. There is no amount of lying, disinformation, and deception that can conceal the historic massacres he’s committed against innocent civilians. History has already judged him as the most disastrous leader for this region as well as for his own country.", Altun posted.

Altun drew a stark contrast between leaders who prioritise peace and prosperity, citing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as an exemplary figure working tirelessly to improve citizens' lives and foster good relations with neighbours.

He emphasised Erdogan's commitment to truth and justice on the global stage, recognising the historic responsibility that comes with leadership.

RelatedNetanyahu is Nazi of our time like Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin: Erdogan
Recommended

Netanyahu 'utterly failed leader'

On the other hand, Altun accused leaders like Netanyahu of sacrificing universal values and decency for selfish political goals, resulting in plans to destroy lives and perpetuate injustice.

Despite global support for Netanyahu's policies, Altun predicted a tarnished legacy for the Israeli leader, asserting that history would remember him as a failed figure, responsible for dashing hopes for peace in the region.

Expressing concern for the plight of Palestinians, Altun reiterated Türkiye's opposition to Netanyahu's policies, promising unwavering opposition to lies, deception, and attempts to change the narrative.

Under President Erdogan's leadership, Türkiye stands firmly for truth, justice, and decolonisation in Palestine, actively working toward a fair two-state resolution and expressing continuous solidarity with Palestinian communities.

Earlier, President Erdogan likened Netanyahu and his administration to the “Nazis of our time, alongside Hitler, Mussolini, and Stalin,” due to the “humanitarian crimes they committed in Gaza.”

RelatedTürkiye recalls its envoy to Israel amid 'unfolding humanitarian tragedy'
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan