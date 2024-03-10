Hollywood A-listers are set to party with "Barbie" and lavish awards on Christopher Nolan's atomic blockbuster "Oppenheimer" at the Oscars, the biggest night in showbiz.

Stars will hit the famous red carpet at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday before the gala hosted by late-night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel.

Nolan's drama about the inventor of the nuclear age, half of last summer's massive "Barbenheimer" phenomenon, is the firm favourite to win the prize for best picture and much more.

With an overdue director, stellar cast, commercial and critical success, and urgent subject matter, "there is no justifiable reason to predict anything else," said Hollywood Reporter awards columnist Scott Feinberg.

Variety awards editor Clayton Davis said "Oppenheimer" is the "biggest lock" to win best picture since the final "Lord of the Rings" film two decades ago.

It is tipped to take golden statuettes for best director, supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr., and technical prizes from cinematography and editing to sound and score.

The film has a strong chance at best actor honours for Cillian Murphy, who is locked in a tight race with Paul Giamatti of "The Holdovers," and could claim best-adapted screenplay too.

"It just had everything, the scale, the scope, the importance," said one Oscar voter, who asked to remain anonymous as Academy members are instructed not to discuss their ballots.

"This is the year for 'Oppenheimer,'" the voter told AFP.

Elsewhere, the competition for best actress promises to be a nail-biter.

Emma Stone, who previously won an Academy Award for "La La Land," gives a stunning, daring performance in the surreal, Frankenstein-esque "Poor Things."

But Lily Gladstone of "Killers of the Flower Moon" has not just the clout of her director Martin Scorsese, but the weight of history behind her.

She is seeking to become the first Native American to win an acting Oscar.