Advent calendars, trees and gift crackers - these items are usually associated with Christmas in Western countries.

But recently, Islamified versions have been gaining popularity among Muslim shoppers in the West who have been purchasing them ahead of Ramadan.

Visit any of the United Kingdom's major supermarket chains like Asda or Morrisons, and shoppers will find carefully curated Ramadan aisles and offers on boxes of chocolates, giant canisters of cooking oil, frozen samosas and halal-ready meals.

But what does this mean? Is it a positive trend in the West that party supply companies and supermarkets are catering to Muslim communities, or is it just another way in which businesses are capitalising on the festivals of major faiths?

Money matters

The answer might depend on one's income.

In the past, Ramadan spending in the UK was valued at some £200 million ($256 million) annually. However, with the recent cost of living crisis in Europe and inflation in many countries in the Global South as a result of Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine, Muslim spending power during Ramadan and Eid has fallen.

While some Muslim social media influencers are posting lavish displays of iftar spreads, elaborate Ramadan décor and all-you-can-eat buffets, others in the UK and United States are depending on local charities and food banks for their iftar meals.

Ahead of the holy month, a heated debate has been taking place between Muslim parents in the West who argue that Ramadan has become as commercialised as Christmas, and those who say it's just becoming more mainstream.

Those with the latter view argue that as second- and third-generation immigrants, they are just trying to provide a Ramadan experience for their children that they did not have.

They also want to make sure that their children understand that as Muslims, Ramadan is the most special time of the year.

In many of the homelands of their parents and grandparents, Ramadan is a communal celebration, in which houses and streets are decorated with string lights and bunting, and shops overflow with Ramadan products.

By trying to replicate this, they don't believe they are introducing anything unfamiliar, nor are they trying to emulate Christmas, they say.

The holy month has long been a commercialised season in the Middle East and North Africa, with Ramadan spending in the region valued at $6.8 billion in 2022

Building excitement

Teacher, mother and author of Veiled Threat: On Being Visibly Muslimin Britain Nadeine Asbali grew up in a multi-faith household in the UK where both Christmas and Eid were celebrated.

Speaking to TRT World, Asbali said, "Christmas was celebrated to the fullest and Ramadan and Eid just seemed sombre in comparison. As I grew up and became a practising Muslim, I tried to distance myself from Christmas commercialism and focus on the spiritual benefits of Ramadan. But now that I'm a parent, I've found myself going the other way."

She added that her two-year-old son is unable to grasp the importance of Ramadan yet, but he can see the excitement surrounding Christmas in their city in the wintertime.