WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sudan’s Burhan vows to hunt paramilitary RSF everywhere
Amidst escalating conflict, Sudan's Sovereign Council leader pledges relentless pursuit of RSF fighters, despite failed ceasefire agreements.
Sudan’s Burhan vows to hunt paramilitary RSF everywhere
Man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment in Khartoum North. / Photo: Reuters Archive
March 13, 2024

Head of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al Burhan has vowed to continue hunting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) across the country.

The North African country has been mired by fighting between the army, led by Burhan, and the RSF since last April.

At least 13,900 people have since been killed and more than 8 million displaced, according to UN figures.

The civil war has also created a hunger crisis with millions in need of aid.

The army on Tuesday said it had seized control of the national radio and TV headquarters in Omdurman, west of the capital Khartoum.

Recommended
RelatedSudan army general rules out Ramadan truce unless RSF leaves civilian sites

Fighting underway despite truce calls

Clashes renewed this week despite growing international calls for a truce during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"We will continue to besiege the rebel enemy in every place in this country,” Burhan said.

“Our message to the RSF is that the armed forces and regular military agencies will pursue you everywhere … until complete victory is achieved."

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabia and US mediators have failed to end the violence.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington