Far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders has said that he does not have enough support to become the country’s prime minister.

"I can only become premier if ALL parties in the coalition support that. That wasn’t the case," Wilders wrote Wednesday on X.

His remarks came following reports that efforts to form a new government with Wilders as prime minister had collapsed.

He said in a later post that he would “still become prime minister of the Netherlands” one day, “with the support of even more Dutch people. If not tomorrow, then the day after. The voice of millions of Dutch people will be heard!”

Over 10.4 million voters cast their ballots on Nov. 22 to elect members of the Netherlands’ 150-seat parliament.