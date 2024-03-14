WORLD
3 MIN READ
'There is no meaningful substitute for land access' to deliver Gaza aid: EU
The European Union's top humanitarian aid official warns that air drops and maritime corridors won't suffice to address Gaza's looming famine, stressing the urgency of opening up land routes for aid deliveries.
'There is no meaningful substitute for land access' to deliver Gaza aid: EU
The United Nations estimates more than half a million of Gaza's 2.3 million people are on the brink of starvation. / Photo: AP
March 14, 2024

Air drops and a maritime corridor will not be enough to make up for supplies transported by trucks into Gaza, where people are on the verge of famine, the European Union's top humanitarian aid official has said.

Janez Lenarcic, the EU's humanitarian aid and crisis management chief, said on Thursday that land routes were the quickest, easiest and cheapest way to get supplies into Gaza.

"There is a risk of famine," Lenarcic told reporters. "We already have a very strong and credible indication that there are pockets of famine already in Gaza."

Gaza has been effectively sealed off since the attack on Israel on 7 October.

RelatedTurkish, Dutch FMs discuss situation in Palestine's Gaza

'Particularly extreme'

Recommended

The United Nations estimates more than half a million of Gaza's 2.3 million people are on the brink of starvation. UN agencies said earlier this month that child malnutrition levels were "particularly extreme" in the northern part of the enclave.

"What is needed is very clear: a surge in humanitarian aid into Gaza and its distribution throughout Gaza," said Lenarcic. "There is no meaningful substitute for land access ... we call on Israel to open additional land crossings."

Officials from the European Union, the United States, the United Nations, Britain, the UAE and Qatar said on Wednesday they held talks on setting up a maritime aid corridor from Greek-administered Southern Cyprus as international pressure mounted on Israel to address the growing problem of hunger in the enclave.

A shipment organised by US-based charity World Central Kitchen carrying 200 million tonnes of aid set off from Greek-administered Cyprus to Gaza earlier this week.

RelatedIsrael visa freeze on aid workers hampers humanitarian efforts in Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington