Al Shabab terror group has attacked a popular hotel near the presidential palace in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, security sources and witnesses said.

The assault, for which Al Shabaab claimed responsibility, began at around 9:45 pm [1845 GMT] on Thursday when gunmen stormed the SYL hotel in a hail of bullets.

"Several gunmen forced their way into the building after destroying the perimeter wall with a heavy explosion," security officer Ahmed Dahir told the AFP news agency.

It was not immediately clear if there were casualties.

Witnesses described hearing the attackers shoot indiscriminately.

"I don't know about the casualties, but there were many people inside when the attack started," said Hassan Nur, who escaped by scaling a wall.