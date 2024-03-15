Nissan Motor is considering seeking a business partnership with Honda Motor on key components for electric vehicles to cut production costs, three people familiar with the matter at Nissan have said.

The potential partnership with domestic rival Honda will help Nissan gain scale, which is crucial for Japanese automakers as they face heavy competition from China's BYD, Tesla and other electric vehicle makers.

The sources, who declined to be identified as the matter is still private, said that Nissan and Honda are yet to formally start discussions, with the scope of the partnership undecided.

Another source said the idea of collaboration emerged between the chief executives of the companies.

Nissan is considering partnering with Honda on key EV parts, as well "kei car" - boxy vehicles that are smaller and less powerful than regular cars, primarily made for the domestic market.

The partnership could extend to overseas businesses, but that would affect Honda's existing collaboration with General Motors, according to two of the sources.

Increasing ratio of electric vehicles