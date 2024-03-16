Saturday, March 16, 2024

1834 GMT — The head of the World Health Organization has appealed to Israel "in the name of humanity" not to launch an assault on Rafah, where most of Gaza's population is sheltering.

"I'm gravely concerned about reports of an Israeli plan to proceed with a ground assault on Rafah," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X, formerly Twitter, adding that further escalation of violence in the densely populated area would lead to many more "deaths and suffering."

"In the name of humanity, we appeal to Israel not to proceed and instead to work towards peace."

An evacuation planned by the Israeli army ahead of launching its assault was not a practical solution, he argued.

The 1.2 million people in Rafah do not have anywhere safe to move to. - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

"There are no fully functional, safe health facilities that they can reach elsewhere in Gaza," he said. "Many people are too fragile, hungry and sick to be moved again ... This humanitarian catastrophe must not be allowed to worsen."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the military's "plans for action in Rafah," according to a statement Friday, which provided no details or a timeline.

The United Nations and the United States have also repeatedly warned against such offensive.

1826 GMT — ‘Situation in Gaza catastrophic, deteriorates by minute,’ warns UN agency

The situation in Gaza is "catastrophic and deteriorates by the minute," the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) warned.

"We need safe, sustained and unimpeded access to deliver aid across the Gaza Strip," UNRWA said on X.

"The needs are overwhelming in Gaza," it added.

1711 GMT — 1 killed, several injured in Gaza aid stampede: medics

A Palestinian was killed, and several others were injured in a stampede to reach humanitarian aid dropped over northern areas of Gaza, medical sources told Anadolu news agency.

The number of casualties in the stampede incident was not specified by the sources to the Anadolu correspondent.

The correspondent mentioned that an unidentified aircraft dropped humanitarian aid west of the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, prompting residents to rush towards it in an attempt to obtain it, given their suffering from shortages of food and water.

1426 GMT — Egypt calls on Israel to lift restrictions on aid reaching Gaza by land

Egypt called on Israel to lift restrictions on the entry of relief aid to Gaza through land border crossings and welcomed the arrival of the first aid ship by sea to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"Egypt appreciates and welcomes every effort aimed at alleviating the human suffering of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip," Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said.

Abu Zeid said that his country "continues to make all efforts to enhance the access of urgent aid to the strip through the Rafah crossing and through airdrops."

1422 GMT — Palestinian killed in firefight with Israeli forces

A Palestinian resisting Israeli occupation in the southern occupied West Bank was killed in an exchange of fire with Israeli soldiers in the Jewish neighbourhood of Hebron city.

The Israeli army, in a statement, confirmed that its soldiers were attacked by a Palestinian but claimed that his firing caused no injuries or damage.

Israeli soldiers killed him and are now conducting a search operation in the area, it said.

1357 GMT — Mossad chief expected to resume Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha on Sunday

The head of Israeli intelligence is expected to lead ceasefire talks with mediators which resume in Qatar on Sunday in direct response to a new proposal from Hamas, a source close to the talks told Reuters.

The talks between Mossad head David Barnea, Qatar's prime minister and Egyptian officials will focus on remaining gaps between Israel and Hamas, including over prisoner releases and humanitarian aid, the source said.

Israel said on Friday it would send a delegation to Doha but did not spell out when or who would take part. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected to convene the security cabinet before the talks.

1319 GMT — Second aid shipment for Gaza ready to sail

A second cargo of food aid is ready to depart by sea from Greek-administered Cyprus to Gaza, after a first aid shipment landed in the besieged Palestinian enclave overnight.

Almost 200 tonnes of food arrived in the enclave late on Friday, the first shipment in a new aid route to Gaza, devastated by five months of war.

The second ship, with 240 tonnes of aid, was moored at Larnaca port, awaiting a signal to sail.

1315 GMT — Germany airdrops four tonnes of humanitarian aid into Gaza

Germany parachuted four tonens of humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza for the first time on Saturday, the German Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The aircraft utilised to drop humanitarian assistance through parachutes were stationed in Evreux, France, it added.

According to the German Air Force, a C-130 type aircraft carrying four tonnes of urgently needed food parachuted into Gaza. Four pallets were dropped from a height of around 1,000 metres.

"In this way, we can contribute to ensuring that urgently needed medicine and food reach the people in Gaza who are struggling," Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.

1229 GMT — Israel detains 20 more Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli army, during its incursion across the occupied West Bank, detained at least 20 more Palestinians, including former detainees.

According to a joint statement from the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoner Society, the new arrests bring the total number of Palestinians detained by Israeli forces since October 7, 2023, to 7,605.

Most of the arrests occurred in Jenin, Nablus, Tubas, Tulkarm, Hebron, Bethlehem, and Jerusalem.

According to figures by the two rights groups, the total number of Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails exceeds 9,000, including 3,484 held under administrative detention without trial or charge, 200 children, and 70 women.

1135 GMT — One in three Gaza children under two acutely malnourished — UN

One in three children under age two in northern Gaza is now acutely malnourished, and famine is looming, the main UN agency operating in the Palestinian enclave said.

"Children's malnutrition is spreading fast and reaching unprecedented levels in Gaza," the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said in a social media post.

Hospitals in Gaza have reported some children dying of malnutrition and dehydration.

The international food insecurity watchdog, the IPC, is expected to report soon on the extent of the hunger crisis in Gaza after saying in December there was a risk of famine in the projection period through May.