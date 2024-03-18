WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli war pushes Palestine unemployment rate, paralyses labour market: UN
The International Labour Organization says that the destruction of infrastructure, schools, hospitals and businesses in Gaza has destroyed entire economic sectors and paralysed labour market activities.
Israeli war pushes Palestine unemployment rate, paralyses labour market: UN
If the conflict continues until end-March then the unemployment rate will soar to 57 percent, ILO says. Archive Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 18, 2024

The Israeli war on Gaza is seen pushing the rate of Palestinian unemployment in the occupied West Bank and Gaza to above 50 percent, the International Labour Organization has said.

Already more than half a million jobs have been lost since Oct. 7 2023, when Israel began a deadly military campaign in Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups launched a cross-border incursion, the new report showed on Monday.

If the conflict continues until end-March then the unemployment rate will soar to 57 percent, it said.

ILO Regional Director for Arab States Ruba Jaradat said that the destruction of infrastructure and schools, hospitals and businesses in Gaza had "decimated entire economic sectors and paralysed labour market activity, with untold repercussions on the lives and livelihoods of Palestinians for generations to come."

In Gaza, some 200,000 jobs have been lost, accounting for about two-thirds of total employment in the enclave.

Recommended

In the occupied West Bank, the report described "near lockdown" conditions with more than 650 permanent and temporary checkpoints across the territory having significant negative effects on the economy.  

More than 300,000 jobs, or about a third of total employment, have already been lost there, it said.

RelatedIsrael's war on Gaza devastates Palestinian economy: IMF
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington