Turkish president congratulates Russia's Putin on his election victory
In a phone call, Erdogan says a positive course in Türkiye-Russia relations will continue and Ankara is ready to assume any facilitator role in Ukraine.
Erdogan emphasised Türkiye's willingness to play a facilitator role in promoting dialogue and reconciliation efforts, particularly in the context of the ongoing situation in Ukraine. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
March 18, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the conversation on Monday, he extended congratulations on Putin's recent election victory and reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to fostering positive relations between the two countries.

President Erdogan expressed his confidence that the favourable trajectory of Türkiye-Russia relations would continue to strengthen in the new period.

He also emphasised Türkiye's willingness to play a facilitator role in promoting dialogue and reconciliation efforts, particularly in the context of the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

