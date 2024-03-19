Russia's plan to hold the 'Friendship Games' is a political action that violates the Olympic Charter, and countries should not take part in them, the International Olympic Committee has said.

"The IOC notes that, contrary to the Fundamental Principles of the Olympic Charter and the resolutions by the UN General Assembly, the Russian government intends to organise purely politically motivated sports events in Russia," the IOC said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Russian government created and funded the 'International Friendship Association' (IFA), in order to host the summer and winter 'Friendship Games'," it said.

Russia said last year it planned to relaunch the multi-sport 'Friendship Games' in 2024, 40 years after its first edition.

The announcement came with their athletes and those of ally Belarus having been largely frozen out of the international competition by federations in the wake of the Russian offensive on Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

The IOC, which banned the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in October for recognising regional Olympic councils for Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine - Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, has allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus to qualify for and compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics this year.

But they will do so as neutral athletes, without flags or anthems and emblems.