Military airstrikes in western Myanmar killed at least 25 members of the country’s Muslim Rohingya minority, including children, local media reported, prompting the UN chief to express concerns over the escalating violence.

According to the reports, the airstrikes took place early on Monday morning and targeted the village of Thada, north of Minbya township in Rakhine state. The strikes also left another 25 people wounded. The military government had no immediate comment on the reports.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed deep concern over “the deteriorating situation and escalation of conflict in Myanmar,” according to a spokesperson.

The UN chief “condemns all forms of violence and reiterates his call for the protection of civilians, including aid workers in accordance with international humanitarian law, for the cessation of hostilities, and humanitarian access,” said Guterres' deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haq, in a statement on Monday.

Related Nine UN Security Council members urge halt to air strikes by Myanmar junta

A report issued at the end of last year by Nyan Lynn Thit Analytica, a Myanmar research and advocacy organiSation, said that since the military's 2021 takeover, 936 civilians had been killed and 878 wounded in 1,652 airstrikes.

It said 137 religious buildings, 76 schools and 28 hospital and dispensaries had been damaged by aerial attacks.

The Rohingya village of Thada is about 340 kilometers (120 miles) southwest of Mandalay, the country’s second largest city. However, almost 90 percent of Myanmar’s people are Buddhist, especially the Burman majority, which constitutes the Southeast Asian nation’s ruling class.

Two villagers from the Thada village told The Associated Press late on Monday that a jet fighter dropped two bombs on the village at around 1:30 a.m. Six children were among the 25 killed, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity for fears of arrests and reprisals.

The victims included those who had fled fighting in nearby villages, the villagers said.

Independent media including Myanmar Now, The Irrawaddy and Rakhine-based outlets also reported about the incident, giving death tolls between 21 and 23 on Monday and Tuesday. Different casualty tolls are common in areas of Myanmar that are difficult to access.