The healthcare system in Gaza has essentially collapsed, Western doctors who visited the Palestinian enclave in recent months have told an event at the United Nations, speaking of "appalling atrocities" from Israel's bloody onslaught.

The four doctors from the United States, United Kingdom and France have been working with teams in Gaza to support its healthcare system, which has been reeling since Israel began its military assault there last October.

The Israeli offensive has displaced nearly 2.3 million people, caused a starvation crisis, flattened most of the besieged enclave, killing over 31,800 people and wounding nearly 74,000.

Nick Maynard, a surgeon who was last in Gaza in January with British charity Medical Aid for Palestinians, recalled seeing a child who had been burned so badly that he could see her facial bones.

"We knew there was no chance of her surviving that but there was no morphine to give her," Maynard, a cancer surgeon, told the event at the UN headquarters in New York. "So not only was she inevitably going to die but she would die in agony."

