Kenyan doctors have stopped providing emergency services at public hospitals as they escalated a national strike that entered its second week.

Thousands of doctors have stayed away from hospitals since last Thursday over poor pay and working conditions, despite a court order calling for talks between the doctors and the Ministry of Health.

Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union Secretary-General Dr Davji Bhimji said the doctors escalated the strike and stopped providing bare minimum services because the government had shown no efforts to resolve the labour dispute.

"In the morning, we managed to close the emergency services at the Kenyatta National Referral Hospital," he told journalists on Wednesday. Health Minister Susan Nakhumicha told local television station KTN that she had instructed two top referral hospitals to recruit doctors to replace those taking part in the national strike.

Replacements to recruited