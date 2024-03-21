The United States and Saudi Arabia have made "good progress" in talks on normalising ties between the kingdom and Israel, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said without providing a timeline for concluding a deal.

"I believe we can reach an agreement, which would present a historic opportunity for two nations, but also for the region as a whole," Blinken said on Thursday at a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo.

Talks on normalisation had been put on ice in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7 surprise blitz by Palestinian Hamas resistance fighters and Israel's bloody onslaught on besieged Gaza, but conversations have resumed in recent months.

While trying to forge a ceasefire in the Gaza war, the Biden administration has been working to secure a normalisation deal.

Riyadh is looking to clinch a mutual defence pact with Washington and get US support for its civil nuclear programme. Blinken discussed the topics on Wednesday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah during an official visit.

"We had a very good discussion about the work that we've been doing for many months now on normalisation, and that work is moving forward. We're continuing to make good progress," Blinken said but added that he could not offer a timeframe.

Earlier a senior State Department official said on Washington and Riyadh were down to a handful of bilateral issues and there was political will to address those gaps.

A pact giving the world's biggest oil exporter US military protection in exchange for normalisation would reshape the Middle East by uniting two long-time foes and binding Riyadh to Washington at a time when China is making inroads in the region.