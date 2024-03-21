The United States will ask the United Nations Security Council on Friday to back a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an Israel-Hamas hostage deal, increasing pressure on its ally Israel to allow more humanitarian aid and better protect civilians.

Nate Evans, spokesperson for the US mission to the United Nations, said on Thursday that the resolution resulted from "many rounds of consultations" with members of the 15-seat Security Council.

The resolution marks a further toughening of Washington's stance toward Israel. Earlier in the five-month-long war, the US was averse to the word ceasefire and vetoed measures that included calls for an immediate ceasefire.

The draft resolution, seen by Reuters, says an "immediate and sustained ceasefire" lasting roughly six weeks would protect civilians and allow for the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

The text backs talks brokered by the US, Egypt and Qatar over a ceasefire and emphasises support for using the period of a truce to intensify efforts in pursuit of "lasting peace."

Sticking points remain