Friday, March 22, 2024

1412 GMT –– The White House condemned Russia's massive wave of attacks on Ukraine, saying Republicans in Congress must end the "inexcusable" blocking of military aid to Kiev.

"We condemn Russia's brutal strikes overnight against Ukraine's cities and civilian infrastructure," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

She said Ukraine had reported that it was the "largest series of air strikes Russia has launched against Ukraine's energy grid since the start of this war" in February 2022.

"It is critical we provide Ukraine additional air defence interceptors to defend against these attacks as soon as possible. Lives are on the line and any further delay is inexcusable," Watson added.

"House Republicans must pass the national security supplemental now so that we can provide this vital equipment to Ukraine."

More updates 👇

1519 GMT –– Russia warns Japan of 'serious consequences'

Russia's newly appointed ambassador to Japan has warned Tokyo of serious consequences and retaliatory steps if Patriot missile systems manufactured under US licence in Japan end up in Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported.

RIA cited the new envoy, Nikolai Nozdrev, as saying that Moscow would be watching closely to see where Japanese arms exports ended up after Tokyo softened its export rules at the end of last year.

In particular, he said, Russia would be watching to see if and when any Patriot missile complexes and missiles made in Japan under US licence are exported to the United States and then to Ukraine.

"Accordingly, we will be watching carefully to make sure that the Patriots delivered do not end up in Ukraine, because if that happens, there will be the most severe consequences for bilateral (Russia-Japan) relations, including our retaliatory steps," RIA cited him as saying.

1408 GMT –– EU not intimidated by Russian countermeasures against frozen asset plan: Michel

The EU will not be intimidated by possible Russian countermeasures against plans to use windfall profits on frozen Russian assets to buy weapons for Ukraine, EU Council President Charles Michel said.

"We are not intimidated by Russia. And we think this is fair, that the revenues of those foreign assets will be used for Ukraine because they are victim of this aggression launched by Russia," Michel told reporters after a summit of EU leaders.

1329 GMT –– Russia preparing 100,000 troops, possibly for summer offensive push: Ukraine

Russia is preparing 100,000 troops who could be used for a possible new offensive push in Ukraine this summer or to replenish depleted units, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces said.

Lieutenant-General Oleksandr Pavliuk made his comments on Ukrainian television after recent advances by Russian troops in eastern Ukraine, more than two years after Moscow's offensive.

"It will not necessarily be an offensive, perhaps they will replenish their units that lost combat capability but there is a possibility that at the beginning of the summer they may have certain forces to conduct offensive operations," Pavliuk said.

1207 GMT –– 'Massive' air strikes were to avenge Ukraine border attacks: Russia

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had launched a series of "massive" air strikes against Ukraine as retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on its border regions over recent weeks.

Kiev said earlier that Russia had hit it with the largest aerial attack in months, targeting energy facilities across the country and killing at least five people in overnight strikes.

"From 16 to 22 March, in response to the shelling of our territory and attempts to break through and seize Russian border settlements, the military carried out 49 retaliatory strikes," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.

1141 GMT –– Russian oil refineries are legitimate targets: Ukraine

A Ukrainian deputy prime minister said Russian oil refineries were legitimate targets for its forces, after a media report said the United States, a close ally, had asked Kiev to stop conducting drone strikes on refineries.

Ukraine dramatically stepped up its attacks on Russian energy facilities this month, launching numerous long-range drones to strike Russia's biggest refineries, resulting in the temporary suspension of production at some of them.

"We understand the calls of the US partners, but at the same time we are fighting with the capabilities, resources, and practices that we have," Olha Stefanishyna, the minister, told the Kiev Security Forum.

She said energy facilities were legitimate targets from a military point of view.

1029 GMT –– Russia admits 'state of war' amid massive strikes on Ukraine

Russia admitted two years into its offensive on Ukraine that it was "in a state of war," as it launched a massive wave of missile and drone attacks on its neighbour's territory.

"We are in a state of war," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview to a pro-Kremlin newspaper, published Friday.

The admission marks an escalation in official language used to describe the conflict, which the Kremlin initially referred to as a "special military operation".

"Yes, it started as a special military operation, but as soon as this bunch was formed there, when the collective West became a participant on Ukraine's side, for us it already became a war," Peskov said.

1008 GMT –– Ukraine energy grid getting help from abroad after Russian strikes, operator says

Ukraine's energy grid is receiving urgent assistance from Poland, Romania and Slovakia after a wave of Russian air strikes that damaged energy facilities and left more than 1 million people without power, national grid operator Ukrenergo said.

Polish transmission grid operator PSE is helping its Ukrainian counterpart by supplying 300 megawatts (MW) of power between 0600GMT and 1100GMT, PSE said.

"Later, the flow will depend on the needs of their system and our ability to help," Maciej Wapinski, a PSE spokesman, said.

The European Union and Ukraine linked their electricity grids in March 2022 soon after Russia's 'special military operation' began, enabling Ukraine to receive emergency power from Europe if military attacks caused outages.

0955 GMT — Kremlin wants US to urge Kiev to stop hitting homes, not refineries

The Kremlin commented on a media report that Washington had told Ukraine to stop striking Russian oil refineries, saying it was a matter for the United States, but that it would have preferred a different request.

The Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the United States had urged Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, warning that drone strikes risk provoking retaliation and driving up global oil prices.

Asked about the report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:

"This is a matter for the United States. We would prefer that the United States call on the Kiev regime to abandon its essence, and above all terrorist activity against civilian targets and residential homes."

0945 GMT — Kremlin: Western banks fear dire results of Russian asset seizures

The Kremlin said Western banks' legal departments understand the "catastrophic consequences" that would follow should the EU proceed with plans to confiscate Russian assets.

Some western banks are lobbying against EU proposals to redistribute billions of euros in interest earned on frozen Russian assets, senior industry sources said, fearing it could lead to costly litigation.

0916 GMT —Moscow warns EU grain duties harm food security

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that the EU’s plan to levy duties on grain from Russia and Belarus will worsen global food security.

In a statement on Telegram, Zakharova said the West's actions have already caused difficulties in the global food market.

EU President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Commission has begun preparations for the introduction of tariffs on agricultural products from Russia and Belarus.

“That is how she worries about starving countries? How will such measures contribute to (improve) food security in the world?" Zakharova questioned.

0755 GMT — Five killed, 14 wounded in Russian strikes: Ukraine