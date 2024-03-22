Oil prices have slipped on the possibility of a nearing Gaza ceasefire that could ease geopolitical concerns in the Middle East, while a stronger dollar and faltering US gasoline demand also weighed on prices.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday he believed talks in Qatar could reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, easing geopolitical risks in the region.

Blinken met Arab foreign ministers and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi in Cairo as negotiators in Qatar centred on a truce of about six weeks.

Brent crude futures fell by 0.5 percent to $85.36 a barrel, while US crude futures dropped 0.5 percent to $80.67/barrel.

Both contracts are set to end the week little changed after rising more than 3 percent last week.

Oil was trading lower on reports of a UN draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and as another round of profit-taking kicked in, IG analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.