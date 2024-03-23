People around the world are taking part in an annual campaign by joining the "Biggest Hour for Earth" to put a spotlight on nature loss and climate crisis.

Saturday's symbolic "lights off" is back as part of the global Earth Hour campaign that seeks to engage people and create awareness about the Earth and the environment.

Lights off was started by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), an international non-governmental organisation working in wilderness preservation and the environment, as a symbolic event to keep the lights off in Sydney in 2007, has turned into a major catalyst to promote the environmental protection movement.

More than "410,000 hours were given" to the planet last year by supporters in over 190 countries and territories, according to the campaign.

This year, organisers want to make the annual event the "Biggest Hour for Earth" by spending 60 minutes doing good for the planet.

The annual campaign aims to bring as many people as possible together, asking them to switch off at 8.30 p.m. local time and spend 60 minutes doing something positive for the planet as the world is now at a "tipping point" with climate and nature crises.

"WWF’s Earth Hour is a moment of global unity that brings people from all over the world together, shines a spotlight on the climate and nature crisis and inspires people to act and advocate for urgent change," a spokesperson for the WWF UK said.

Touching on the UK, when it comes to nature, the spokesperson said nature and concerns about the climate crisis and the environment is a top issue for the public in Britain.

As part of this year's campaign, many renowned landmarks will be supporting Earth Hour by going dark and switching off lights, including the London Eye and the four Tate Museums in London, Liverpool and Cornwall.

'Small actions can make a big difference'