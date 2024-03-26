Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, on a visit to Iran, has said Israel is experiencing "unprecedented political isolation", a day after the UN Security Council called for a ceasefire in the Gaza war.

"Although this resolution came late and there may be some gaps that need to be filled, the resolution itself indicates that the Israeli occupation is experiencing unprecedented political isolation," Haniyeh told a news conference in Tehran on Tuesday.

He added that Israel is "losing political cover and protection even in the Security Council" and "the US is unable to impose its will on the international community".

Haniyeh was accompanied by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who made no comment during the press conference.

Haniyeh arrived in Tehran earlier on Tuesday and met with Amirabdollahian. He is scheduled to meet other senior officials during his visit, Iran's state news agency IRNA said.

Haniyeh's last visit was in early November when he met Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei as well as other officials.

UN ceasefire call