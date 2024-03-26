WORLD
Israel facing 'political isolation': Hamas leader during visit to Iran
Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian group Hamas, has arrived in Tehran and met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.
Haniyeh's last visit was in early November when he met Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as well as other officials. / Photo: Reuters
March 26, 2024

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, on a visit to Iran, has said Israel is experiencing "unprecedented political isolation", a day after the UN Security Council called for a ceasefire in the Gaza war.

"Although this resolution came late and there may be some gaps that need to be filled, the resolution itself indicates that the Israeli occupation is experiencing unprecedented political isolation," Haniyeh told a news conference in Tehran on Tuesday.

He added that Israel is "losing political cover and protection even in the Security Council" and "the US is unable to impose its will on the international community".

Haniyeh was accompanied by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who made no comment during the press conference.

Haniyeh arrived in Tehran earlier on Tuesday and met with Amirabdollahian. He is scheduled to meet other senior officials during his visit, Iran's state news agency IRNA said.

Haniyeh's last visit was in early November when he met Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei as well as other officials.

UN ceasefire call

Haniyeh's visit comes after a resolution adopted by the UN Security Council on Monday called for an "immediate ceasefire" for the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan, leading to a "lasting" truce.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani described Monday's resolution as a "positive but insufficient step". He called for "effective measures to implement the resolution and the complete and permanent cessation of attacks".

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Palestinian territory since an October 7 cross-border attack by Hamas which killed nearly 1,200 people.

Over 32,400 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 74,800 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Iran hailed the October 7 attack as a "success" but denied any direct involvement.

Iran-backed groups in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen have since carried out a flurry of attacks on Israeli and Western targets.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
