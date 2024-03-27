Former Israeli Chief of Staff Dan Halutz has sharply criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said he was leading Israel "from bad to worse."

Halutz unleashed his criticism during an interview with Israeli Channel 13 late Tuesday as Tel Aviv continues a devastating onslaught against besieged Palestinians in Gaza.

"He (Netanyahu) is responsible, and I don't know a country in the world where a prime minister would not climb the tallest tower and jump off of it after something like this," said Halutz, referring to the surprise blitz by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Israel in early October.

Hamas launched the raid on Israeli military bases and settlements along the Gaza fence "in response to the occupation's daily attacks on the Palestinian people and their sanctities, especially Al Aqsa Mosque," according to the Palestinian group.

Halutz said Netanyahu "refuses to acknowledge this because in his calendar, there is no October 7, he has the sixth and the eighth, and on the eighth, the war began and he was fighting. But this man does not fight, he is leading us from bad to worse."

Halutz, along with other Israeli figures, previously urged Netanyahu to resign as the prime minister is considering his personal political interests and is trying to stay in power after the fighting ends.

Netanyahu, the longest-serving prime minister in Israeli history, refuses to take responsibility for the October 7 intelligence failure and opposes early elections.

There is increasing speculation in Israel that the results of investigations into the failure to confront the Hamas blitz and the course of the war against Gaza will lead to the dismissal of political, military, and intelligence leaders, led by Netanyahu.