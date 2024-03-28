Namibia, a small African country, has joined dozens of other states that have asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to see if Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute a genocide.

The southern African country went even a step further by calling for sanctions against Israeli companies. But this has put the spotlight on Namibia’s highly regulated and secretive diamond trade with Israel and raised questions about Windhoek’s ability to take any substantial measure to ease the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.

“A friend to all, and an enemy to none,” is how Namibia describes its foreign relations policy, which was crafted just after the country gained independence from South Africa in 1990.

On some level, Namibia’s relations with Israel have been fraught with distrust as Israel was among the few countries that maintained diplomatic and trade relations with apartheid South Africa.

Despite this history, the two countries have fostered trade ties over the years. And Namibian diamonds are at the heart of it.

A call for justice

In her statement before the ICJ on February 24, Namibia’s justice minister Yvonne Dausab linked Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands to Namibia’s struggle against apartheid South Africa and the genocide of indigenous Nama and Ovaherero people committed by Germany in the early 20th century.

During the proceedings, Namibia’s legal representative at the ICJ, Phoebe Okowa, suggested punitive measures against Israel for ‘killings, dispossession of lands, and ethnic cleansing’ of Palestinian people.

Okowa called on other countries to cut business ties with Israel to exert pressure on Tel Aviv.

“All states are under an obligation not to recognize, assist, or contribute to the continuation of the unlawful occupation which includes the obligation of the third states not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the illegal situation.”

When Namibia indirectly calls for the boycott of Israeli goods, it calls into question Namibia’s relationship with Israeli businesses that are beneficiaries of Namibia’s single largest export commodity - diamonds.

It appears unlikely Namibia will lead by example in sanctioning these businesses.

What about the diamonds?

Executive Director at Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy, Penda Ithindi, says the nature of Israeli investments in Namibia cannot be segregated by nationality, suggesting that a state-sanctioned boycott or sanctions of Israeli businesses would not be possible under Namibian laws.

“Namibia subscribes to multilateral trade and international cooperation,” Ithindi tells TRT World.

“As a result, Namibia does not align itself with unilateral actions to resolve global geopolitical developments. All investments in the country are treated within the provisions of the investment act and related policies.”

In 2022, Namibia exported $59.82 million worth of goods to Israel, mostly diamonds. Imports from Israel were $3.8 million, mostly comprising diamond cutting and polishing machines.

The positive trade balance is something Namibian officials will be hard-pressed to sacrifice even as they take a very public pro-Palestinian stance, officials say.