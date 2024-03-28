Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s unity government now hangs by a thread. This week, conservative minister Gideon Saar became the latest official to exit his coalition. Meanwhile, Benny Gantz, a war cabinet minister, has openly threatened to part ways if a controversial billon military service comes to pass.

Currently, most Israelis are required to serve two or three years of military service, plus reserve duty. But ultra-Orthodox Jews (known as Haredi), who are politically powerful and account for about 13 percent of the population, often receive special exemptions.

Under the new conscription bill, it would be harder for Haredis to avoid enlistment, something that most Israelis support. Despite the need to increase army recruitment, Netanyahu has sided with the Haredis and is trying to work out a compromise bill, prompting swift opposition from war cabinet partners who want to project a stronger military presence in Gaza.

On the one hand, Netanyahu risks upending his three-member war cabinet if he fails to strike a compromise within days. But if he does alter the bill, he could lose the support of ultra-Orthodox parties. This could sink his government and prompt fresh elections.

There is another major challenge currently staring Netanyahu in the face. Relations between the United States and Israel have sunk to a wartime low after the US allowed the United Nations Security Council to pass a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

In response, Netanyahu cancelled a planned visit by a senior Israeli delegation to Washington and blamed the resolution for derailing hostage talks, a charge flatly denied by the US. To his hard-right base, Netanyahu’s message so far is clear: all options are on the table in Gaza, including a potential invasion of Rafah.

The PM delivered that message to a bipartisan group of US Congress members this week. All this amplifies fears in Netanyahu’s own war cabinet that his inflexible leadership style could damage Israel’s relations with the US, a core source of military and diplomatic cover in Gaza, illustrating the extent of political distrust and public frustration facing Netanyahu.

Conscription woes

Notably, a lasting compromise on Netanyahu’s conscription law appears increasingly out of reach.

This week, the Israeli premier’s ultra-Orthodox allies failed to reach an agreement on the bill. Members of Netanyahu’s own government, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, meanwhile want the religious community to contribute to the military recruitment effort.

This poses a significant challenge for Netanyahu at a time when the US warns against a potential Israeli invasion of Rafah. Israeli soldiers remain mired in Gaza and want the political leadership to share the burden of military service without exception.

Israel’s war on Gaza has already yielded the highest military casualty count in decades, nearly five times the death toll it suffered during the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war. Moreover, Netanyahu’s approach to the war has been heavily criticised by his political opponents, cost nearly $2.5 billion in support assistance to reservists, and drawn public ire for sustained battlefield losses.