Turkish security forces have nabbed two suspects against whom Interpol had issued red notices for smuggling and fraud, the country's interior minister announced.

The two suspects, captured in the MAHZEN-23 operation conducted in Istanbul, were handed over to the Repatriation Center and will be returned to their respective countries, Ali Yerlikaya stated on X on Friday.

They were identified as Talgat Baisaov, wanted internationally for Illegal Organisation Activities and Smuggling with Interpol's Red Notice, and Maxat Rakhishov, wanted internationally for fraud with Interpol's Red Notice.