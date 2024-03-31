WORLD
2 MIN READ
Azerbaijan warns Armenia against military 'provocation' along border
Baku accused its arch-rival of amassing troops, armoured vehicles, artillery installations, and other heavy firepower along the border
Azerbaijan warns Armenia against military 'provocation' along border
File photo: Military parade of Azerbaijan's armed forces in Khankendi. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 31, 2024

Azerbaijan has warned Armenia against any military buildup on the border, saying that any provocation would be resolutely suppressed.

In a statement on Sunday, the Defense Ministry said intense movements and military buildups by the Armenian army had recently been seen.

"Recently, the concentration of manpower, armored vehicles, artillery installations, and other heavy firepower of the Armenian armed forces and intensive movement of its troops in different directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conditional border has been observed," the ministry said.

“Most recently, there has been a further activation of revanchist forces threatening Azerbaijan with war, the rise of aggressive rhetoric against Azerbaijan to a high level, and increase of the number of provocative information focused on aggravating the situation in the information environment in preparation for sabotage attempts," the ministry added

RelatedAzerbaijan 'envisages amnesty' for Armenian separatists who give up arms

“In case of any attempt of military provocation by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan, it will be resolutely suppressed by the Azerbaijan Army," the ministry warned.

Recommended

"We once again declare that Armenia and its protectors will bear the whole responsibility for the aggravation of the situation and any possible provocation," it said.

Relations between Baku and Yerevan have remained tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that also opened the door to normalization.

Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh after an anti-terrorism operation last September, after which separatist forces in the region surrendered.​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington