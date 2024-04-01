Tens of thousands of Israelis thronged central Jerusalem in the largest anti-government protest since the country went to war in October last year.

Protesters urged the government on Sunday to reach a ceasefire deal to free dozens of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas fighters and to hold early elections.

Israeli society was broadly united immediately after October 7, when Hamas killed about 1,200 people during a cross-border attack and took 250 others hostage.

Nearly six months of conflict have renewed divisions over the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, though the country remains largely in favour of the war.

Netanyahu has vowed to destroy Hamas and bring all the hostages home, yet those goals have been elusive. While Hamas has suffered heavy losses, it remains intact.

Roughly half the hostages in Gaza were released during a weeklong ceasefire in November.

But attempts by international mediators to bring home the remaining hostages have failed. Talks resumed on Sunday with no signs that a breakthrough was imminent.

Hostages' families believe time is running out, and they are getting more vocal about their displeasure with Netanyahu.

"We believe that no hostages will come back with this government because they're busy putting sticks in the wheels of negotiations for the hostages," said Boaz Atzili, whose cousin, Aviv Atzili and his wife, Liat, were kidnapped on October 7.

Liat was released but Aviv was killed, and his body is in Gaza. "Netanyahu is only working in his private interests."

Many grievances

Protesters blame Netanyahu for the failures of October 7 and say the deep political divisions over his attempted judicial overhaul last year weakened Israel ahead of the attack.