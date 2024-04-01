TÜRKİYE
Turkish FM talks Gaza, regional issues with Qatari, Russian counterparts
Hakan Fidan holds separate phone talks with Sheikh Al Thani, Sergey Lavrov.
April 1, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has discussed the situation in Gaza and regional developments with his Qatari and Russian counterparts.

According to Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry, Fidan and Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani addressed the latest situation in the besieged Palestinian enclave and regional developments over the phone on Monday.

In a separate phone call, Fidan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed regional issues and navigation security in the Black Sea, diplomatic sources said.

Crippling blockade

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an October 7 cross-border attack by Hamas.

Nearly 32,800 Palestinians have since been killed and 75,300 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which on Thursday asked Israel to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
