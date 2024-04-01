Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has discussed the situation in Gaza and regional developments with his Qatari and Russian counterparts.

According to Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry, Fidan and Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani addressed the latest situation in the besieged Palestinian enclave and regional developments over the phone on Monday.

In a separate phone call, Fidan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed regional issues and navigation security in the Black Sea, diplomatic sources said.

Related Turkish ship carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives Egypt

Crippling blockade