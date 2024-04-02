Panic set in around downtown Port-au-Prince as wild shooting filled the streets of Haiti's capital, with heavy gunfire approaching the national palace.

The Reuters news agency saw civilians rush to escape gunfire in the capital on Monday, where gangs are vying for control of turf, while the state remains largely absent, three weeks after Ariel Henry announced his resignation as prime minister with no successors in place.

Four more people were found dead on Monday in the capital's relatively upscale Petion-Ville suburb, which gangs have threatened.

Meanwhile, gunmen seized an armoured vehicle from palace guards in the centre of the city.

At least one other person was shot dead amid fighting in the capital's Delmas district.

Media also reported a large industrial park had been set on fire three days before.

Haiti has been facing a worsening conflict with alliances of gangs vying for control of parts of the capital and attacks on the airport and main port blocking access to key goods.

Henry announced his resignation on March 11, pending the installation of a presidential council and interim replacement, but threats, factional infighting and resignations have hampered the process.

Though the council, proposed by regional leaders meeting in Jamaica, was set to be formalised within two days of his announcement, this has yet to take place, prompting calls for an alternate method of transition.

Jamaica's military reported over the weekend that troops had arrived from the Bahamas and Belize to participate in a training exercise known as Trogon Shield with Canada, which had earlier said its soldiers would, over the course of a month, train some 330 Caribbean troops in preparation for deployment to Haiti.