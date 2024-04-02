The death toll has risen to 29 at a nightclub in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul after a fire broke out during renovation work in the venue.

Casualties occurred among construction workers at the nightclub where the blaze broke out on the minus-first and -second floors of a 16-storey building in the Besiktas district of the city, the Istanbul Governorship announced in an official statement on Tuesday.

The specific cause of the fire remains unknown, but the statement said it originated from the renovation work.

Upon receiving the alert, firefighters, medical teams, and police swiftly arrived at the scene, with law enforcement securing the area.

Firefighters, with 31 vehicles and 86 personnel, quickly extinguished the flames and brought the situation under control.