Since the beginning of its brutal war on besieged Gaza, Israel has increased its oppressive policies throughout the occupied West Bank, targeting not only Muslims but also its Christian minority.

"My life, like that of other Palestinians, has become a nightmare as a result of Israel's actions after October 7," Father Talat Avad, a priest at the Church of the Virgin Mary in Abud village in the west of Ramallah, told Anadolu Agency.

Avad said the entrance to their village following the Gaza attacks forced them to rely on dirt roads for commutation and transportation.

"We are suffering greatly as a result of the closure of the village entrance and constant searches at checkpoints. We waste a lot of time as a result of Israeli treatment. The village's entrance is secured by an iron gate. We can't even approach the gate for fear of being shot at by Israeli forces at the checkpoints," he explained.

Avad said villagers who used to travel different routes to reach the village now use a dirt road on the western side.

The road, which runs alongside an Israeli wall built to protect a nearby illegal Jewish settlement, poses significant risks and raises tensions among its users, according to him.

Despite the road's unsuitability for vehicle passage, he insisted that long trucks, transport vehicles, and buses use it due to potholes, rocks, and soil partitions.

Restrictions on Christians

He also expressed concern over illegal Jewish settlers stoning villagers' vehicles on the road.

"Only God knows the best. Today, they are throwing stones at vehicles; tomorrow, they may use the weapons provided by their ministers," he said.

"I have never felt such oppression in my life," the Palestinian priest said, emphasising that the Palestinians' suffering is unparalleled.