The best-selling creator of Harry Potter, JK Rowling, has sparked a heated debate with her scathing criticism of a recently-enacted Scottish law that allegedly favours transgender individuals at the expense of women.

The Edinburgh-based Rowling slammed the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act, which came into force on April 1, wading into an issue that has sharply divided public opinion in the constituent country within the United Kingdom.

“Women gain no additional protections, of course, but well-known trans activist(s) falls within a protected category,” the renowned author wrote on her social media account.

In a series of posts on X, Rowling listed some of the prominent transgender rights activist figures, ranging from rapists and convicted sexual offenders to activists and appointed political figures, and called them “men”.

Her comments sparked a wave of online backlash and official complaints. The Scottish police, however, said Rowling’s remarks did not constitute criminal behaviour and took no further action.

Women’s safety overlooked?

The newly-implemented law makes it a criminal offence to use threatening or abusive behaviour to incite hatred on the grounds of age, disability, religion, sexual orientation and transgender identity.

However, mounting criticism suggests that the Scottish Parliament may be overlooking women’s rights in favour of what Rowling describes as a “neo-religious concept of gender”.

“For several years now, Scottish women have been pressured by their government and members of the police force to deny the evidence of their eyes and ears, repudiate biological facts and embrace a neo-religious concept of gender that is unprovable and untestable,” Rowling said.

In 2022, the Scottish government passed another controversial law, allowing people to change their legally recognised gender through self-declaration without needing medical certification.

Rowling suggested that this “re-definition of ‘woman’ to include every man who declares himself one has already had serious consequences for women’s and girls’ rights and safety in Scotland, with the strongest impact felt, as ever, by the most vulnerable, including female prisoners and rape survivors.”

Although this legislation was later vetoed by the British government in 2023, Rowling believes that the new hate crime law remains vulnerable “to abuse by activists who wish to silence those of us speaking out about the dangers of eliminating women’s and girls’ single-sex spaces”.

The new legislation is wide open to abuse by activists who wish to silence those of us speaking out about the dangers of eliminating women’s and girls’ single-sex spaces, the nonsense made of crime data if violent and sexual assaults committed by men are recorded as female crimes, the grotesque unfairness of allowing males to compete in female sports, the injustice of women’s jobs, honours and opportunities being taken by trans-identified men, and the reality and immutability of biological sex - J.K. Rowling

'April fools'

Rowling mocked the new law with a flood of 11 posts on her X account, spotlighting some of the well-known transgender activists in the UK and implying that they were leveraging the “woman card” for their own advantage.

“Lovely Scottish lass and convicted double rapist Isla Bryson found her true authentic female self shortly before she was due to be sentenced. Misgendering is hate, so respect Isla’s pronouns, please,” the author mocked in one of her posts.