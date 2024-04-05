On March 18th, I travelled to Gaza to work at the European Hospital–one of the last remaining semi-functional hospitals for more than two million people in the besieged and devastated Palestinian enclave.

The decision to join this medical mission to Gaza was relatively easy. There’s the obvious risk of life going to the most unsafe area in the world–a war zone where Israel is carrying out one of the most brutal military assaults against a primarily civilian population.

The devastation I had seen in the media was too gut-wrenching not to seek a way to lend a helping hand to those suffering from this genocide.

I trusted in God, and my family was incredibly supportive despite their appropriate fears. I did my best not to let any thoughts or fears paralyse me from the work that needed to be done.

Only after I reached Gaza did I realise that the situation was truly like what others had shared on social media and elsewhere–an apocalyptic horror movie.

Tents and campsites were stacked against one another. Every square inch of the hospital’s floors was taken up with makeshift tents where displaced families have found a temporary safe haven.

Rubble was strewn all over the streets, and sewage overflowed from clogged drains.

The smell in the air as I walked into the hospital’s emergency room for the first time was an odd blend of charred skin, blood, and death.

Gaza’s children are now much thinner and shorter than they ought to be due to deprivation of food and nutrition.

A sense of foreboding and gloom hung over the entire enclave.

A rude awakening

On the first night there, I quickly caught on to the psychological trauma and exhaustion being heaped on the people of Gaza.

Our limited sleep was disrupted by Israeli drones that would start circling above in the early evening hours and continue into the late morning, just a constant hum that reminded everyone that death could rain down on anyone at any time.

Their bombs and explosives that would shake our buildings would coincide with the times of Suhoor and Iftar, the times in Ramadan when we would begin or end our fasts.

I was under the naive presumption that in the emergency room, I would only be dealing with trauma. However, I quickly realised that the healthcare system had collapsed six months into this purposeful targeting.

We were being flooded with overwhelmed patients requiring refills for their chronic prescriptions. People with illnesses and diseases (strokes, appendicitis) had nowhere else to go except the same place mass casualties came into.

I had to discharge patients with gallbladder and bone infections that would typically require urgent surgical management.

I remember one of my first mornings. I was attending to patients with standard ER complaints when I faced my first mass casualty event.

I triaged the first patient quickly when I suddenly noticed people bringing in the injured and dead and placing them on the floor–-lots and lots of them. I was in disbelief, I looked over at my colleague, and we both stood in shock for a few seconds before realising what the mission ahead of us entailed.

Children were invariably the worst sufferers in such mass casualty incidents.

I saw children with horrifying burns. Many were severely concussed. Shrapnel from incredibly powerful explosives often caused life-threatening injuries in children—like ruptured eyes or brain matter falling out of heads.

Despite our training and regular exposure to trauma and death as ED physicians, none of us were prepared as humans for these kinds of atrocities.

Many children slowly died without the presence of any family members, a loving hand to squeeze.