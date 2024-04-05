Palestinian Muslims have marked a tense and sombre last Friday of Ramadan in occupied East Jerusalem, with Israeli occupation police controlling the entrance to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam, scuffling with worshippers and seizing many.

Some 120,000 worshippers descended on the shrine, which dominates the Old City, officials said on Friday, with grand mufti Muhammad Ahmad Hussein urging the faithful to brave the heavy police presence because of the war in Gaza.

Adli al Agha, 53, from occupied East Jerusalem, told the AFP news agency that many people "had to flee dawn prayers" after Israeli police deployed a mini-drone spraying tear gas to disperse people chanting "Glory to God".

"In our soul and our blood, we sacrifice for you Al-Aqsa," worshippers declared, according to Agha.

Israeli police said they arrested eight worshippers.

Yasser Basha, from Tulkarem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, said police were restricting entrance to the mosque to the old and the very young. Only men over 55 and women over 50 were being allowed inside, he said.

"If it wasn't for the war, things would have been much easier," he added.

Friday also marks Laylat al-Qadr ["The Night of Power"], the spiritual climax of the Muslim holy month, which commemorates the moment the archangel Gabriel first appeared to Prophet Muhammad [Peace be Upon Him] and began revealing the Holy Quran.

It is the night when Muslims believe their prayers are most likely to be granted, a festive moment while children stay up late and shops stay open till the small hours.

But many Palestinians are not in the mood to celebrate and are praying for an end to Israel's brutal war in Gaza after almost six months of bloodshed.

'Can't escape Gaza'