WORLD
2 MIN READ
Blast kills several children in southern Syria's Daraa province: media
Syrian regime's state news agency SANA, citing an unnamed police official in Daraa, blamed ar groups, which are still active in the area, for planting the bomb that killed seven children and injured two other people.
Blast kills several children in southern Syria's Daraa province: media
Daraa was the cradle of the 2011 uprising against President Bashar al Assad's rule but it was returned to government control in 2018 under a ceasefire deal backed by Russia. / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 6, 2024

At least seven children have been killed in southern Syria's Daraa province when an "explosive device" detonated, according to the regime's news agency SANA.

Quoting a police source, SANA reported that seven children were killed "and two other people were injured, one of them a woman, when an explosive device planted by terrorists" went off in the city of Sanamayn on Saturday.

In its report, SANA blamed armed groups, which are still active in the area. But no further information was included.

Daraa was the cradle of the 2011 uprising against President Bashar al Assad's rule but it was returned to government control in 2018 under a ceasefire deal backed by Russia.

Recommended

The province has since been plagued by killings, clashes and dire living conditions.

Syria's war, which escalated into a deadly conflict that pulled in militants and foreign armies, has killed more than 507,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country's infrastructure and industry.

RelatedBlast kills at least 17 in northwestern Syria – rescue workers
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington