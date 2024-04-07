The Turkish Foreign Ministry declared the country stands in solidarity with the people and government of Kazakhstan as devastating floods wreak havoc in multiple regions of the Asian country.

"We are deeply saddened by the devastating floods in various regions of Kazakhstan," it said on Sunday.

The catastrophe has inflicted "serious damage," forcing tens of thousands of Kazakhstanis to evacuate.

Expressing heartfelt condolences "to the people and Government of Kazakhstan," the ministry said Türkiye is "ready to provide any assistance" to aid in the recovery efforts and alleviate the suffering caused by this disaster.

Floods in the Urals

Large-scale floods have affected several regions in the Urals, western Siberia at the start of the spring.