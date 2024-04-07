TÜRKİYE
Türkiye expresses solidarity with Kazakhstan after devastating floods
"Türkiye is ready to provide any assistance to aid in the recovery efforts and alleviate the suffering caused by this disaster, says the Turkish foreign ministry, as the tens of thousands of Kazakhs have been forced to evacuate.
"We are deeply saddened by the devastating floods in various regions of Kazakhstan," the foreign ministry said. /Photo: TRT World / Others
April 7, 2024

The Turkish Foreign Ministry declared the country stands in solidarity with the people and government of Kazakhstan as devastating floods wreak havoc in multiple regions of the Asian country.

"We are deeply saddened by the devastating floods in various regions of Kazakhstan," it said on Sunday.

The catastrophe has inflicted "serious damage," forcing tens of thousands of Kazakhstanis to evacuate.

Expressing heartfelt condolences "to the people and Government of Kazakhstan," the ministry said Türkiye is "ready to provide any assistance" to aid in the recovery efforts and alleviate the suffering caused by this disaster.

Floods in the Urals

Large-scale floods have affected several regions in the Urals, western Siberia at the start of the spring.

According to recent updates from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the ongoing floods that started last week have affected 3,171 private homes and 179 residential areas across six regions.

Rescue operations have successfully evacuated 46,755 individuals, including 14,589 children, and transferred 60,000 farm animals to safe areas.

Additionally, 2,602 individuals, including 759 children, have been evacuated by air.

Temporary accommodation centres currently host 12,541 people, including 6,439 children.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared a state of emergency in 10 regions of the country in response to the crisis.

He said the floods may constitute Kazakhstan’s largest natural disaster in terms of scale and impact for 80 years, calling for authorities in the Central Asian country to be ready to help those affected.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
