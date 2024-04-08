Renowned British violinist Nigel Kennedy, whose recording of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons is one of the best-selling of all classical recordings, has met music enthusiasts at Istanbul's Ataturk Cultural Centre (AKM).

"I am very happy to be here in this beautiful city with you. We will perform the best for you. Tonight will not be easy for me because I will be performing with one of the best cellists in the world," Kennedy said ahead of his performance on Sunday.

He was performing alongside Polish cellist Beata Urbanek-Kalinowska in his concert titled Heart and Soul. He had a concert at the CSO Ada Ankara on April 4.