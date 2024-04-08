TÜRKİYE
Renowned British violinist gives a concert at Istanbul's AKM
Nigel Kennedy performs both his own compositions and pieces from classical composers, blending different styles and aiming to popularise classical music.
With his album selling 2 million copies of The Four Seasons, Kennedy earned his name in the Guinness World Records.  /Photo: AA / Others
April 8, 2024

Renowned British violinist Nigel Kennedy, whose recording of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons is one of the best-selling of all classical recordings, has met music enthusiasts at Istanbul's Ataturk Cultural Centre (AKM).

"I am very happy to be here in this beautiful city with you. We will perform the best for you. Tonight will not be easy for me because I will be performing with one of the best cellists in the world," Kennedy said ahead of his performance on Sunday.

He was performing alongside Polish cellist Beata Urbanek-Kalinowska in his concert titled Heart and Soul. He had a concert at the CSO Ada Ankara on April 4.

Kennedy played violin, electric violin and piano, and performed his own compositions as well as pieces from classical composers such as Handel Halvorsen, Johann Sebastian Bach, and Ryuichi Sakamoto.

With his album selling 2 million copies of The Four Seasons, Kennedy earned his name in the Guinness World Records, and as an extraordinary musician who blends different styles together.

Aiming to popularise classical music, the artist has collaborated with musicians including Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, The Who, Robert Plant, Donovan, John Lord, Talk Talk, Jeff Beck, and Ian Dury.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
