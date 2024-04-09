In 1994, "it was the international community which failed all of us, whether from contempt or cowardice."

These were the words of Rwandan President Paul Kagame while addressing dignitaries and global leaders in Kigali to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Rwandan Genocide this month.

Kagame's speech underlined the shortcomings of world nations in dealing with one of the most brutal chapters in human history, where crimes against humanity in Rwanda resulted in close to 800,000 deaths.

These killings and the recent commemoration held at the Kigali Genocide Memorial serves as stark reminders that such chapters should never be repeated. To ensure this, there is a need to address the root causes of genocide, which are rooted in ethnic hatred, divisiveness and intolerance.

30 years ago

In 1994, the genesis of the genocide stemmed from the Rwandan Civil War, a product of ethnic tensions between the majority Hutu population and the minority Tutsis due to decades of division over political control and formation of governments.

In 1962, the Tutsi monarchy was replaced by a Hutu republic. While exiled in Uganda, aggrieved Tutsis formed the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) and invaded Northern Rwanda in 1990.

Four years later, the RPF was blamed for assassinating Hutu President Juvenal Habyarimana in 1994, though the exact cause of his plane crash was never determined.

Habyarimana's death triggered the widespread killing of Tutsi citizens, moderate Hutus and political leaders by Hutu soldiers, militia and police. Some 800,000 people were massacred and close to 250,000 to 500,000 women were victims of sexual violence.

To mark the 30th anniversary of the killings, Rwanda has held a week-long mourning period. International leaders present in solidarity with Kigali included former US President Bill Clinton, who admitted that the genocide was the biggest failure of his administration.

The scale of death, displacement, destruction and ethnic cleansing in Rwanda is why efforts to prevent genocidal ideologies should never escape the public conscience and should remain entrenched in academic and policy discourses.

To avert similar failures, it is also important for the international community to address enabling factors and root causes which underline such ideologies.

Understanding genocide

The United Nations convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide defines genocide as "any five acts committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, religious, ethnic and racial group."

The acts include killing members of a certain group, causing psychological trauma, imposing living conditions intended to destroy the group, preventing births and forcibly transferring children out of the ethnic group.

Today, Muslims in Myanmar, also known as Rohingya, appear to be facing a textbook case of genocide. So far, at least 25,000 people have been killed in the violence, prompting Gambia to file a case with the International Court of Justice in 2022.

Israel's relentless bombardment against the minority, besieged and battered Palestinian population in Gaza could also constitute as a genocide, according to UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese.