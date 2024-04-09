The British government has concluded it can keep sending weapons to Israel, Foreign Secretary David Cameron said, rejecting pressure to suspend exports over charges of humanitarian violations and genocide in Gaza.

"On Israel and international humanitarian law, and as required by the UK's robust arms export control regime, I have now reviewed the most recent advice about the situation in Gaza and Israel's conduct of their military campaign," Cameron said on a visit to Washington on Tuesday.

"The latest assessment leaves our position on export licenses unchanged," he told a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Let me be clear, though, we continue to have grave concerns around the humanitarian access issue in Gaza."

The United States, by far the largest provider of weapons to Israel, has also rejected calls to suspend shipments despite rising frustration with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's conduct of the war.

Killing of foreign aid workers by Israel