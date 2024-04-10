WORLD
Injuries reported after gunfire erupts at Eid al-Fitr gathering in US
Philadelphia’s joyous Eid al-Fitr event turned tragic as gunfire erupted, prompting swift police action while details remain undisclosed.
Authorities are piecing together the details. / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 10, 2024

At least two people have been shot at an Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The official could not discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear what caused the shooting or how many shooters may have been involved.

The injured were being treated at hospitals, but further details on their injuries were not immediately disclosed.

Dozens of police officers responded to the shooting in the city’s Parkside section. The shooting happened in an area where residents were celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

This is a developing story and it will be updated...

SOURCE:AP
