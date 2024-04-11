A group of pro-Palestine activists have sprayed red paint on the UK Ministry of Defence’s London headquarters while protesting Britain's arms sales to Israel.

The joint action was carried out on Wednesday by members of the groups Palestine Action and Youth Demand, who called on both the Conservative and Labour parties to commit to imposing a two-way arms embargo on Israel.

"This ministry does not defend, it murders…We no longer accept the continuation of this death project as the UK allows the funding of arms to Israel," said Youth Demand, sharing video footage from the protest on X.

Palestine Action said on X that the ministry gives contracts worth hundreds of millions of British pounds "to Elbit Systems and train the Israeli military."

"The Ministry of Defence is drenched in the colour of Palestinian bloodshed spilt by their ongoing dealings with the Israeli military and Elbit Systems," it added.

The footage also showed police officers arresting the protesters on the scene.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the Armed Forces "can’t and won’t be intimidated."

Calling the activists "cowardly criminals," Shapps said on X that he is "glad to see (them) arrested."