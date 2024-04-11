WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran urges UN to condemn Israel to prevent retaliation after embassy attack
Iran's mission to the UN proposes that a UN condemnation of the attack on its embassy in Damascus could have prevented retaliation.
Iran urges UN to condemn Israel to prevent retaliation after embassy attack
Tehran calls for UN response to prevent retaliation.  / Photo: AP
April 11, 2024

The "imperative for Iran" to retaliate for the attack on its embassy compound in Damascus might have been avoided had the UN Security Council condemned the strike, Tehran's mission to the United Nations has said.

"Had the UN Security Council condemned the Zionist regime’s reprehensible act of aggression on our diplomatic premises in Damascus and subsequently brought to justice its perpetrators, the imperative for Iran to punish this rogue regime might have been obviated," the mission said on the social media platform X on Thursday.

Iran uses the term "Zionist regime" to refer to Israel, which Iranian authorities blamed for an April 1 attack that destroyed Iran's consulate building in Damascus.

At least 13 people were killed in the attack, including seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officers.

Among those killed were General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander of the IRGC's Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, and his deputy General Hadi Haj Rahemi.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned on Wednesday that Israel "must be punished and will be punished", days after one of his advisers said Israeli embassies are "no longer safe".

Since then, Israel strengthened its air defences and paused leave for combat units, the United States also warned of the risk of an attack by Iran or its allied groups at a time when Middle East tensions have soared.

RelatedTensions rise between Israel and Iran as both threaten to attack each other
Recommended

Calls for calm

Regional tensions have been stoked by Israel's attacks on Gaza which have faced a chorus of international criticism.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned that Israel's "disproportionate response" in Gaza risked "destabilising the Middle East and, as a consequence, the entire world".

And now amid the new rising tensions between Israel and Iran, several countries have called for calm.

Moscow called on both Iran and Israel to exercise restraint, after earlier warning Russians to refrain from travelling to Israel, Lebanon and the Palestinian territories.

In addition, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on X, formerly Twitter, urged "maximum restraint", and Lufthansa said it had extended a temporary suspension of Iran flights until Saturday.

"Avoiding further regional escalation must be in everyone's interest. We urge all actors in the region to act responsibly and exercise maximum restraint," the ministry wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

RelatedUS prepares for Iran retaliation after Israel hit Tehran's Syria embassy
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington