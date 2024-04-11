Thousands of Ultra-Orthodox Jews have demonstrated in West Jerusalem against plans for their army conscription.

“The Israeli authorities are persecuting Torah scholars” and “To prison and not to the army” read signs waved by protesters outside an army enlistment office in West Jerusalem on Thursday, as cited by The Times of Israel newspaper.

Last month, Israel’s Supreme Court ordered an end to government subsidies to schools for ultra-Orthodox men eligible for army enlistment. The court gave the government until June 30 to pass a new plan for their army enlistment.

Most Jewish men in Israel are required to serve nearly three years in the military, followed by years of reserve duty. Jewish women serve two mandatory years.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews, or Haredi, who make up roughly 13 percent of Israeli society, have traditionally received exemptions while studying full-time in religious seminaries.

The government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu includes parties supportive of Ultra-Orthodox Jews such as the Shas Party, which has 11 seats in the 120-seat Knesset (Israel's parliament), and United Torah Judaism Party (seven seats).