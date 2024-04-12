Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has strongly condemned Israel's targeted attacks against press members following an attack on the Nuseirat camp in Palestine's Gaza, which wounded several journalists including with TRT Arabi channel.

"No matter what, we will continue to tell the world about Israel's atrocities against civilians," Altun said in an interview with TRT following the attack on Friday afternoon.

TRT Arabi cameraperson Sami Shehadeh, part of a crew reporting from the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, was grievously wounded and lost his leg following the attack. According to eyewitness accounts, the Israeli army deliberately targeted the group of journalists.

Altun stressed that Tel Aviv is also waging war against truth by "deliberately, intentionally targeting" journalists on the ground as he wished a speedy recovery to the injured press members.

"Israel has been committing these atrocities for a long time. It has been able to do this because there is no strong opposition from the Western world," he added.

"We condemn this vile attack. This is terrorism. This terrorism must stop and the Western world must oppose this brutality as soon as possible," Altun later said on X, emphasising that those who remain silent against these "systematic attacks" are "complicit in Israel's crime of genocide".

TRT's Director General Zahid Sobaci condemned the attack, describing it as a "brutality" with "no moral, legal or humanitarian limits."

'Gaza is the clearest litmus test'

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz wished a speedy recovery for Shahada and extended his sympathies to the entire TRT community.

"Israel cannot cover up its massacres and crimes against humanity with attacks on journalists," Yilmaz said in a statement on X.

Yilmaz called on the international press and self-declared "champions of press freedom" to recognise these crimes and take a stand.