A year has gone by since the first stirrings of the debilitating conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were felt in Khartoum.

April 15, 2023, was just the curtain-raiser to what would follow. In the months since, relentless aerial bombardments and heavy artillery fire reduced the once vibrant city, located just south of the scenic confluence of the Blue and White Nile rivers, to a shell of its former self.

When Jill Lawler, UNICEF's chief of field operations in Sudan, returned to Khartoum and neighbouring Omdurman after almost a year, she couldn't believe her eyes. She found a battered ghost town clinging to its last vestiges of existence.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that Khartoum's population, which used to be around six million people a year ago, is now barely a million.

"It is striking how much destruction has taken place. The scale of devastation, the untold pain, and the upheaval in people's lives have been massive," says Lawler.

On her recent mission to Omdurman, Lawler's team visited a hospital that performed 300 amputations in a month. Patients were seen sharing beds so that everyone could be accommodated.

In Darfur, ravaged by ethnic conflicts two decades ago, the bloodletting has marked a return to horror. Humanitarian agencies say most survivors have scampered to the safety of neighbouring Chad, fearful of more massacres.

Rampant use of the infamous "scorched-earth policy" — a guerrilla warfare tactic of destroying anything of potential use to an enemy when retreating from a position — has worsened the situation.

"I recall the time when I told my colleagues that I couldn't believe there was a war in Sudan — not just in Darfur, where my career started, but also in Khartoum and other parts of the country," Edem Wosornu, director of operations and advocacy at OCHA, tells TRT Afrika.

"It was utterly devastating to see a country that was coming together pushed to the brink of a catastrophe."

Test of survival

The year-long war has made Sudan a tough place to survive for those who remain in the country, many out of compulsion. Nearly nine million Sudanese have fled their homes, with two million among them having crossed the national borders to seek refuge in neighbouring countries.