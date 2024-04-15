WORLD
Several people injured in stabbing attack at Sydney church: police
The attack happened during a service at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, and is the second reported mass stabbing in just three days in Sydney.
Emergency services said four people are being treated for "non-life threatening injuries" after an apparent stabbing at a church service in Sydney on Monday. / Others
April 15, 2024

Several people have been injured in a stabbing at a church in a suburb of Sydney, police have said.

Officers arrested a male and he is assisting police with inquiries, a police spokesperson told Reuters on Monday, following the attack in Wakeley, about 30 kilometres west of the central business district.

Local media reported that a church leader and several worshippers were stabbed during a service at the church.

A live stream showed the gruesome attack, which took place during a service at an Assyrian church in Wakeley.

A man approached the altar, raised his right arm and slashed at the preacher with a knife, prompting panic and screams among the congregation.

A number of people appeared to rush to help.

Second mass stabbing

It was the second reported mass stabbing in just three days in Sydney, after six people were killed in a knife attack at a mall in the Bondi area.

Monday's attack happened during a service at the Christ The Good Shepherd Church, and police were still at the scene trying to control large crowds gathered for the event.

The ambulance service told AFP news agency that four men aged between 20 and 70 were being treated for injuries, including lacerations.

Police said the injured people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The New South Wales ambulance service said at least four people were injured including a man in his 50s who was taken to hospital in a serious condition. There are 11 ambulances on the scene

