Several people have been injured in a stabbing at a church in a suburb of Sydney, police have said.

Officers arrested a male and he is assisting police with inquiries, a police spokesperson told Reuters on Monday, following the attack in Wakeley, about 30 kilometres west of the central business district.

Local media reported that a church leader and several worshippers were stabbed during a service at the church.

A live stream showed the gruesome attack, which took place during a service at an Assyrian church in Wakeley.

A man approached the altar, raised his right arm and slashed at the preacher with a knife, prompting panic and screams among the congregation.

A number of people appeared to rush to help.